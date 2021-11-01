Algeria: 67th Anniversary of Outburst of November Revolution - Jerandi Tasked With Heading to Algeria

31 October 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied instructed Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi, to head to Algeria Sunday, to convey his congratulations to President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on the observance of the 67th anniversary of the outburst of the November 1, 1954 Revolution.

"This is an opportunity to share with the Algerian brothers, the commemoration of this glorious anniversary ", the Ministry of Foreign Affairs underlined in a press release.

According to the department, the Foreign Minister's trip to Algeria, reflects "the deep bonds of brotherhood between the two countries and their belief in the common destiny and the future, starting from a common heritage of civilisation and of struggle. »

The ministry placed emphasis on the« historical epics lived by the Tunisian and Algerian peoples, to achieve freedom and national sovereignty," saying "these epics will remain an inspiration for future generations throughout history."

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X