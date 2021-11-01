Algeria: 67th Anniversary of Outburst of November Revolution - Jerandi Tasked With Heading to Algeria

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied instructed Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi, to head to Algeria Sunday, to convey his congratulations to President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on the observance of the 67th anniversary of the outburst of the November 1, 1954 Revolution.

"This is an opportunity to share with the Algerian brothers, the commemoration of this glorious anniversary ", the Ministry of Foreign Affairs underlined in a press release.

According to the department, the Foreign Minister's trip to Algeria, reflects "the deep bonds of brotherhood between the two countries and their belief in the common destiny and the future, starting from a common heritage of civilisation and of struggle. »

The ministry placed emphasis on the« historical epics lived by the Tunisian and Algerian peoples, to achieve freedom and national sovereignty," saying "these epics will remain an inspiration for future generations throughout history."