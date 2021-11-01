Ghana: Police Grab Man for Possessing 'Wee'

1 November 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alberto Mario Noretti

Ho — THE police patrol team in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region, on Thursday arrested a traveler, Adebayor Adesa Ako, for possessing five slabs of suspected narcotic substances, at a stop at Agbozume, on the Accra-Aflao highway.

This was when the commercial vehicle, a Toyota Seana, on which he was travelling towards Aflao from Accra direction, was stopped by the police for routine check.

The suspected narcotic substances were found in the bag of the suspect during a search, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, Public Affairs Officer of the Volta Regional Police Command.

She told the journalists in Ho on Friday that the police highway operation took place at about 8pm, and that Ako had since been placed in police custody to assist in investigations.

Meanwhile, DSP Tenge said, the Drugs Law Enforcement Unit of the Regional Police Command had taken over the case.

