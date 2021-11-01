Ghana: 1 Die, 2 Injured in Gas Explosion

A gas explosion over the weekend at the Premier Towers building around Ministries in Accra, has left one dead, another in critical condition, and a third person with minor injuries.

The deceased and the critically injured, both welders, were engaged to dismantle a garbage container within the premises of a company that operates from the Premier Towers building, but their cylinders exploded during the process.

The third victim, an Uber driver, was injured while driving on the nearby road during the explosion.

While the remains of the deceased have been conveyed to the Police hospital, the injured have been taken to the 37 Military Hospital.

Earlier this month, three persons, including two students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), died following an explosion at the Juaben Oil Mills in the Ashanti Region.

Nine persons were injured during the incident, but four of them whose conditions were critical were admitted to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Meanwhile, Management of the SSNIT said the explosion which occurred at its premises on Saturday will not affect the conduct of business at the Head Office.

"Even though the explosion affected some of the glazed windows at the Pension House and Tower Block, it will not disrupt the conduct of business", a statement issued by the SSNIT management said.

It said that the security agencies were investigating the unfortunate incident.

"Management assures that all the necessary precautions are being put in place to ensure the safety and security of the staff and clients", the statement said. - citinewsroom.com