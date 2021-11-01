Ghana: Police Rescue Abandoned Baby At Agbaflome

1 November 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alberto Mario Noretti

Ho — The Police in Akatsi in the Volta Region last Wednesday rescued an abandoned baby of about a month old from a cassava farm, at the suburb of Agbaflome.

This follows a timely distress call from a resident of Agbaflome to the police.

The Public Affairs Officer of the Volta Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, who disclosed these to journalists in Ho, said "the police upon arrival, found the baby naked on a piece of cloth, crying helplessly".

According to her, the child who was taken to the Akatsi Municipal Hospital was in a stable condition.

"We are collaborating with all relevant stakeholders to locate the mother of the little boy to assist in investigations into the matter," said DSP Tenge.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X