Ghana: Police Rescue Abandoned Baby At Agbaflome

Ho — The Police in Akatsi in the Volta Region last Wednesday rescued an abandoned baby of about a month old from a cassava farm, at the suburb of Agbaflome.

This follows a timely distress call from a resident of Agbaflome to the police.

The Public Affairs Officer of the Volta Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, who disclosed these to journalists in Ho, said "the police upon arrival, found the baby naked on a piece of cloth, crying helplessly".

According to her, the child who was taken to the Akatsi Municipal Hospital was in a stable condition.

"We are collaborating with all relevant stakeholders to locate the mother of the little boy to assist in investigations into the matter," said DSP Tenge.