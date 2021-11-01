South Africa: Local Authorities Must Stay Focused On Helping Homeless People Who Use Drugs

analysis

Angela McBride is executive director of the South African Network of People Who Use Drugs, a non-profit organisation made up of member organisations that work to defend the rights of people who use drugs.

City governments should take ownership of their role in shaping a better future for all, including people who use drugs, as most voters would love to see cities where marginalised and vulnerable groups are cared for. Changes in local government personnel should not mean setbacks for existing and future harm-reduction strategies aimed at helping drug users.

The coming local government elections may mean changes in office bearers, which could undermine advances made in improving the lives of homeless people who use drugs, and may even halt future progress.

A large number of people who use drugs are also living on the street and what society should be doing is finding ways of managing this social problem in a way that reduces harm. Local governments should be thinking about how to implement harm-reduction strategies in all aspects of governance, but particularly in relation to drug use.

A harm-reduction approach that takes account of all people's human rights is the only way to bring marginal population groupings into...