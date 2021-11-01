Somalia: Top AMISOM Officials Assess Election Security Readiness in Barawe

Senior military and police officers of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) on Thursday visited AMISOM troops in Barawe, South West State, to assess troop morale, welfare and preparedness in securing the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Led by the AMISOM Deputy Force Commander in charge of Support and Logistics, Maj. Gen. Gerbi Kebede Regassa and AMISOM Police Commissioner AIGP Augustine Magnus Kailie, the officials interacted with the troops protecting the local population and supporting government installations and institutions in the region.

Maj. Gen. Regassa and Police Commissioner Kailie assessed operational readiness of the troops, election security arrangements, and reviewed coordination and joint operations between AMISOM and the Somali Security Forces.

The district also hosts one of the twelve Joint Operations Centres (JOCs) in the country, established to bring together officers from the Somalia Police Force (SPF), the National Intelligence Agency (NISA) and the Somalia National Army (SNA) to safeguard the security, integrity and credibility of the electoral process.