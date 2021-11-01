Somalia Kicks Off Lower House Elections

The long-awaited Lower House elections for Somaliland members of parliament has kicked off in Mogadishu Monday after series of delays.

The two seats are up for grabs by four candidates, including the country's deputy prime minister, Mahdi Mohamed Guled.

Security at the polling station, the General Kahiye Police Academy, has been tightened and a special police force has been deployed to the area.

The polling station was also inspected yesterday by the Prime Minister of Somalia, Mohamed Hussein Roble, who praised the process.

The elections is also overseen by observers, the Federal Electoral Commission members, and the Dispute Resolution Committee.

The election of members of the House of the People is different from that of the Upper House, and the new members are elected by up to 101 delegates each.