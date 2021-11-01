Angola, DRC Strengthen Cooperation

Luanda — Angola and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) signed a Verbal Process and a Trade Agreement, as part of strengthening of bilateral cooperation, according the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The documents were signed at the end of the 10th Session of Joint Bilateral Commission Angola-DRC, held in the capital of DRC, Kinshasa.

The Angolan minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António, signed for the country, with DRC represented by deputy prime minister and the minister of Foreign Affairs Christophe Lutundula Apala, as well as the minister of Regional Integration Didier Mazenga Mukanzu.

Both countries shares 2,511 kilometers of common borders.

Angola and DRC are member countries of the Southern African Development Community and the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR).

The two countries hold high level contacts on the matters related to peace, stability and security in the region.