Angola, DRC Strengthen Cooperation

30 October 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) signed a Verbal Process and a Trade Agreement, as part of strengthening of bilateral cooperation, according the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The documents were signed at the end of the 10th Session of Joint Bilateral Commission Angola-DRC, held in the capital of DRC, Kinshasa.

The Angolan minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António, signed for the country, with DRC represented by deputy prime minister and the minister of Foreign Affairs Christophe Lutundula Apala, as well as the minister of Regional Integration Didier Mazenga Mukanzu.

Both countries shares 2,511 kilometers of common borders.

Angola and DRC are member countries of the Southern African Development Community and the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR).

The two countries hold high level contacts on the matters related to peace, stability and security in the region.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X