Angola: Covid-19 - Health Ministry Closes Vaccination Posts Due to Holiday

Luanda — Angola's Health Ministry (MINSA) announced Sunday the closure of vaccination posts across the country on the bank holidays, celebrated on 2 and 11 November.

The health institution suspends vaccination on November 2 to mark All Souls Day and November 11 (Independence Day).

According to a note from the institution, the posts reopen days immediately after the holidays.

Data released point to 6. 2 million people vaccinated until last Thursday, 28 October.

Angola expects to vaccinate around 60 percent of its population by December this year.

There are 175 vaccination posts created in Angola to administer the vaccines of AstraZeneca, simopharm, Sptunik and Johnson& Johnson.