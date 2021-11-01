Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Records 73 New Cases, 5 Recoveries

Luanda — Angola announced Saturday 73 new infections, one death and five recoveries in the latest 24 hours.

The statistics are contained in Covid-19 daily report, adding that 42 infections were detected in Luanda.

The source also refers to 13 new cases as having been announced in Cuanza Sul, 10 in Zaire, 7 in Cabinda and 1 in Huila.

The new infections - 42 men and 31 women - belong to 2-67 year age group.

The single case of the death occurred in the country's capital, Luanda.

Angola has totaled 64,374 cases, 1,709 deaths, 53,235 recoveries and 9,431 active patients.