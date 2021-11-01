Tanzania: CJ Pledges to Speed Up Administration of Justice

THE Chief Justice, Prof Ibrahim Juma, has concluded his four-day working visit at the High Court, Musoma Zone, and pledged to take a number of steps to facilitate the administration of justice in the country.

Some of these measures are to strengthen the infrastructure of the judiciary at all levels including buildings and the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) system and as well address various challenges facing employees with a view to enhancing their interests.

In a briefing session with Judicial Officers of the zone after visiting the Musoma Urban Primary Court, District Court and Musoma Resident Magistrate's Court, Prof Juma also called on all employees to continue to work hard and honestly and not to delay justice to the people.

On the last day of his visit last Friday, the Chief Justice received a performance report from the Resident Magistrate in Charge of Musoma Urban Primary Court, Ms Prisia Mkeha, showing the court was serving residents from 16 Wards.

The Wards are Kjia, Mkendo, Mwigobero, Mwisenge, Makoko, Buhare, Kamunyonge, Nyasho, Nyakato, Mshikamano, Rwamlimi, Bweri, Kwangwa, Kigera, Iringo and Nyamatare.

Ms Mkeha explained that in addition to serving the wards, her court is facing a shortage of staff where the actual demand is 15, while those available were eight, so the shortage is seven staff of various cadres.

Regarding the status of the cases, the Magistrate informed the Chief Justice that the remaining cases in 2020 were 139, of which 138 of them have been heard and concluded and there is only one case for the 2020 year which is still pending.

She also noted that the number of cases received and heard from January to September 2021 was 1,048, of which, 934 were heard and the remaining 114 were pending cases.

Prior to visiting the Musoma District Court, Prof Juma met with the District Commissioner (DC) at the Primary Court, Dr Arufani Haule, who commended the leadership of the judiciary for its efforts in strengthening the justice system.

However, the DC informed Prof Juma that the Musoma Urban Primary Court is the only serving the District. Considering the number of cases, population and events in the District, Dr Haule asked for a possibility of getting another Primary Court to reduce the backlog of cases in one area.

While at Musoma District Court, Prof Juma received a performance report submitted to him by the Resident Magistrate in Charge, Mr Tumaini Marwa, showing cases inherited in December 2020 were 372, those admitted between January and September 2021 were 2,581.

According to the magistrate, the number of cases decided during that period was 2,545 and the remaining cases were 408.

Of these courts, four (Bunda, Tarime, Serengeti and Musoma) are operating and two (Rorya and Butiama) are administered by the Tarime and Musoma District Courts. In addition, he said, there are 30 Primary Courts (28 active and non-functional are two).

In the report, Mr Moshi told the Chief Justice, among other things, that the disciplinary status of the staff was satisfactory, as in the period January 2021 to September 2021, no employee was found guilty of violating public service ethics.

He congratulated all the staff of the Court, led by the Judge in Charge, Mr John Kahyoza and the Court Administrator of the Zone, Mr Festo Chonya, for continuing to preserve and conserve the environment in the area. He later received a report on the Zone's two-year performance.

In his detailed and well researched report, Judge Kahyoza explained that during the period of July 2019 to September 2021, various responsibilities regarding the hearing cases and office operations have been carried out to a large extent and at a satisfactory level.