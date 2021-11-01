Tanzania: Dr Gwajima Welcomes Bmh Move to Introduce Artificial Insemination Service

MINISTER for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Dr Dorothy Gwajima, has hailed the Benjamin Mkapa Hospital (BMH) for its plans to introduce artificial insemination services for infertile women, the service which is expected to commence next year.

Dr Gwajima noted that she had been receiving calls from a number of women with the infertility problem in the country asking about how they could unravel infertility problem.

"Please convey my congratulations to Dr (Alphonce) Chandika, for the plans to help women with the infertility problem," said the Minister when she visited a pavilion of the BMH at the just ended Afya Festival at Chinangali Park here recently. Dr Alphonce Chandika is Executive Director of the hosipital.

Recently, the Hospital's boss made revelations while on a media visit to the Tanzania Standard Newspapers (TSN) that the 400-bed hospital plans to introduce artificial insemination to infertile women next January.

TSN is the publishers of the Daily News, Sunday News, Habari Leo, Habari Leo Jumapili, Spoti Leo and YouTube Channel of Daily News Digital.

According to a gynaecologist of the BMH, Dr Anna Kasililika, the public hospital is now ready to start such the medical service next year.

"Prior to artificial insemination services for women with infertility problems, a couple will need to undergo medical tests, "said Dr Kasililika while briefing the Minister at the BMH pavilion during the Afya Festival.

BMH used the festival to showcase its medical services and offer free medical checkups on blood pressure and diabetes.