Tanzania: Dr Gwajima Welcomes Bmh Move to Introduce Artificial Insemination Service

1 November 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

MINISTER for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Dr Dorothy Gwajima, has hailed the Benjamin Mkapa Hospital (BMH) for its plans to introduce artificial insemination services for infertile women, the service which is expected to commence next year.

Dr Gwajima noted that she had been receiving calls from a number of women with the infertility problem in the country asking about how they could unravel infertility problem.

"Please convey my congratulations to Dr (Alphonce) Chandika, for the plans to help women with the infertility problem," said the Minister when she visited a pavilion of the BMH at the just ended Afya Festival at Chinangali Park here recently. Dr Alphonce Chandika is Executive Director of the hosipital.

Recently, the Hospital's boss made revelations while on a media visit to the Tanzania Standard Newspapers (TSN) that the 400-bed hospital plans to introduce artificial insemination to infertile women next January.

TSN is the publishers of the Daily News, Sunday News, Habari Leo, Habari Leo Jumapili, Spoti Leo and YouTube Channel of Daily News Digital.

According to a gynaecologist of the BMH, Dr Anna Kasililika, the public hospital is now ready to start such the medical service next year.

"Prior to artificial insemination services for women with infertility problems, a couple will need to undergo medical tests, "said Dr Kasililika while briefing the Minister at the BMH pavilion during the Afya Festival.

BMH used the festival to showcase its medical services and offer free medical checkups on blood pressure and diabetes.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X