Tanzania: PR Professionals Tasked to Promote Country's Tourism

DEPUTY Permanent Secretary Ministry of Information, Communication and Information Technology Dr Jim Yonazi, has called on the Tanzania Public Relations Professionals Association (PRST) next year, to take advantage of the Conference of African Public Relation Association (APRA 2022) that is aimed at promoting the country's tourism.

Dr Yonazi made the remarks at the PRST Annual General Meeting which started last Friday in Dar es Salaam, where various stakeholders and experts in the field of public relations in Tanzania attended.

He said the government will work with PRST to ensure that the conference, which is planned to take place in Dar es Salaam, will be successful. Ahead of the conference, Dr Yonazi said that there is a need for PRST to work in close collaboration with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, to promote Tanzania's tourist attractions.

At the same time, Dr Yonazi called on public and private institutions in the country, to ensure that they recruit qualified individuals to carry out duties of public relations officers, adding that PRST must look for better ways of controlling the influx of unqualified people, who are degrading the profession.

He called on the Associations of Public Relations Professionals in Tanzania, including PRST and the Tanzania Government Communications Officers (TAGCO), to look at how to unite and become a strong body that will make it easier for the government to work with them.

For his part Sales and Marketing Manager of the government owned Tanzania Standard (Newspapers) Limited (TSN) Felix Mushi said the company feels proud to work with PRST for- they are the decision-makers and influencers in various companies and institutions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"In recognising this close partnership, TSN has sponsored this conference to cement the closer ties and to continue working together, so that we can expanded capabilities reaching wider audience with best qualities of the Daily News and HabariLeo newspapers, which are printed daily to inform the public," said Mushi.

He said TSN's participation in the conference would create awareness to the public relations officers that there are wider products on the market such as online newspapers and commercial printing plants, owned by TSN which prints various items of the consumers' choice at affordable costs.

PRST President Loth Makuza said due to the great efforts made by the party, Tanzania has met the criteria to be able to organise the African Union of Officers' Associations (APRA 2022), which will include all countries on the African continent.

He said the annual meetings between APRA members is scheduled to take place from May 24th to 27th, 2022 in Dar es Salaam Region and will be the first meeting since the country gained independence.