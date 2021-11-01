South Africa: Potential Destructive Winds On Election Day

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning about possible strong winds in the Western Cape and Northern Cape that may destroy the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) tents.

In addition, the meteorological service warned that the southern extremities such as Calvinia, Sutherland, Fraserburg may also be affected on Monday, as millions of South Africans are expected to cast their vote during the local government elections across the country.

"Moreover, cooler daytime temperatures with some rapid scattered showers are also expected, especially over Cape Metropole, Overberg, Cape Winelands as well as some areas in the nearby municipality."

Meanwhile, a few showers with windy conditions are anticipated to spread to the Eastern Cape towards the afternoon into the evening.

"The strong winds are also expected over the southern settlements of the Gariep Municipality in the Free State."

However, according to the SAWS, the elections will proceed with no significant weather events in other parts of the country, while Gauteng will largely be clear and warm.