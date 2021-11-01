Kenya: Is Eric Omondi a Deadbeat Dad?

Jacque Maribe has appeared to laugh off a suggestion that Eric Omondi is a responsible father.

Maribe, a popular TV journalist, recently announced Omondi as the baby daddy of her seven-year-old son Zahari.

But then, the comedian recently posted a photo of a pregnant woman on his Instagram page suggesting he would soon be a father for the second time.

"I met this beautiful woman five months ago in (at) an event I was hosting. Whatever happened (has) happened and I promised her I would take every responsibility. Children are a blessing from God," wrote Omondi.

The post attracted Maribe's interest and she responded with a tongue-in-cheek comment.

"Responsibility? @catewamaribe come I can't speak. 7 years of responsibility."

Maribe who's worked at Citizen TV and K24 TV has in the past suggested she dated Omondi when he was not mature enough and that he has no plans of rekindling their romance.

"I had gone through miscarriages. During this pregnancy, every single day was a blessing. I chose 14th, and boom, this cute child of mine came. I am very particular about my son. I am so invested in his well-being. I am his mother not for the name but for his life. So many times I would have lost him during that pregnancy. So when you see me being an overly protective mum, you know. And anyone who harms my child is the devil reincarnated," she once posted.

Maribe is currently battling a murder case in court alongside her ex-boyfriend Jowie Irungu.