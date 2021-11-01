Cameroon: Climate Change - Between Declarations and Deceptions

From October 31 to November 12, World leaders are expected to strategize on new ways of reducing gas emissions.

Climate change refers to long-term shifts in temperatures and weather patterns. These shifts may be natural, such as through variations in the solar cycle. Since the 1800s, human activities have been the main driver of climate change, primarily due to burning fossil fuels like coal, oil and gas. Burning fossil fuels generates greenhouse gas emissions that act like a blanket wrapped around the Earth, trapping the sun's heat and raising temperatures. Some examples of greenhouse gas emissions that are causing climate change include carbon dioxide and methane. These come from using gasoline for driving a car or coal for heating a building. Clearing land and forests can also release carbon dioxide. Landfills for garbage are a major source of methane emissions. Energy, industry, transport, buildings, agriculture and land use are among the main emitters.

As a results of a rise, the Earth is now about 1.1°C warmer than it was in the late 1800s. The last decade (2011-2020) was the warmest on record. Many people think climate change mainly means warmer temperatures. But temperature rise is only the beginning of the story. Because the Earth is a system, where everything is connected, changes in one area can influence changes in all others.

The consequences of climate change now include, among others, intense droughts, water scarcity, severe fires, rising sea levels, flooding, melting polar ice, catastrophic storms and declining biodiversity. In a 2018 UN report, thousands of scientists and government reviewers agreed that limiting global temperature rise to no more than 1.5°C would help us avoid the worst climate impacts and maintain a livable climate. Yet the current path of carbon dioxide emissions could increase global temperatures by as much as 4.4°C by the end of the century.

It is against this backdrop that for nearly three decades the UN has been bringing together almost every country on earth for global climate summits called COPs which stands for 'Conference of the Parties'. This year will be the 26th annual summit giving it the name COP26, with the UK as President, while the town of Glasgow (Scotland) plays host to the event. Many experts believe COP26 to be the world's best last chance to get runaway climate change under control. Though it's a huge task, it is not beyond human agreement especially after a new solid was put in place during the COP21 in Paris in 2015. For the first time ever, something momentous happened. Every country agreed to work together to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees and aim for 1.5 degrees, to adapt to the impacts of a changing climate and to make money available to deliver on these aims. The commitment to aim for 1.5 degrees is important because every fraction of a degree of warming will result in many more lives lost and livelihoods damaged. Under the Paris Agreement, countries committed to bring forward national plans setting out how much they would reduce their emissions known as Nationally Determined Contributions, or 'NDCs'. They agreed that every five years they would come back with an updated plan that would reflect their highest possible ambition at that time.

Delayed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Glasgow summit (COP26) is therefore a moment for countries to update their plans for reducing emissions and strategize on the way forward in order to; secure global net zero by mid-century and keep 1.5 degrees within reach by coming forth with ambitious 2030 emissions reductions targets that align with reaching net zero by the middle of the century, Adapt to protect communities and natural habitats, mobilize finance, work together to deliver. For these to be achieved, member countries must at COP26, finalize the Paris Rulebook (the detailed rules that make the Paris Agreement operational), accelerate action to tackle the climate crisis through collaboration between governments, businesses and civil society.