Cameroon: Heroic Welcome At Commonwealth Games Headquarters

The Queen's Baton Relay for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham England left the country yesterday, October 31, 2021 for Kenya after staying in Cameroon for three days. A ceremony to welcome the hero baton took place at the Commonwealth Games Association-Cameroon (CGAC) headquarters in Yaounde on Saturday October 30, 2021.

Speaking at the occasion, the Secretary General in the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education, Joseph Yerima said for close to three decades now, the State of Cameroon has been enjoying the excellent diplomatic relations with the Commonwealth and it is logical that Cameroon participates in the 16th edition of the Queen's Baton Relay, Cameroon 2021 and the forth coming 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games to be staged in Birmingham, United Kingdom in 2022. He said the government of Cameroon is making enormous efforts in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic as it intensifies sensitisation campaigns in the sports sector and also accelerate the collaborative work in progress to get Cameroon fully prepared to host the forthcoming AFCON in the early months of 2022.

The high point of the day was the tour of the Queen's Baton Relay through the streets of Yaounde. The Baton Relay left the Reunification Monument passing through the Yaounde administrative centre, the commercial centre, the Nlongkak roundabout before reaching the CGAC headquarters in Nkol Eton. The Queen's Relay Baton was escorted by several athletes both valid and handicapped from the different sports federations. On arrival at the CGAC headquarters, Joseph Yerima affixed the Baton into the torch. The event took place in the presence of the British High Commissioner to Cameroon, Dr. Christian Dennys-McClure, members of the diplomatic corps, authorities of the Centre Region and other invitees.

The Baton Relay carrying the message of the Queen of England is part of an age old tradition that precedes the Commonwealth Games with the journey to Commonwealth nations across the world. The global journey will conclude at the opening ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games on 28 July 2022. The queen's message will be read on the opening of the games.