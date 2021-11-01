South Africa: Exploring What Comes After Capitalism in South Africa

analysis

Is there a viable alternative to our current modern economic system?

Capitalism. Some may associate the 300-year-old economic system with globalisation, connectivity, wealth and prosperity and they would not be wrong; others may associate it with social and environmental devastation, exploitation, inequality and waste, and they too, would not be wrong.

Researcher and educator at The International Labour Research and Information Group (ILRIG), an NGO that works for labour and community movements in South and Southern Africa, Shawn Hattingh says that, in South Africa, the thought camp you find yourself in depends on class and race.

"For the ruling class (capitalists and politicians/top state officials) capitalism has been and is wonderful - they have some of the highest living standards in the world and indeed even in history," Hattingh says.

"For the black working class (workers and the unemployed) capitalism has been an utter disaster. This class is amongst the poorest of people in the world and highly exploited. The fact that capitalism is based on the oppression of this section of society means it has no real benefit for the majority of people in the country - the black working class," he adds.

After prominent classical economists and philosophers...