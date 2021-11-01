South Africa: Bok Women Undertake a Great Big European Adventure With Tests Against France and Wales

analysis

The Springbok Women's team will be crisscrossing Europe and the UK at the same time as their male counterparts in November.

The long journey to becoming world leaders in rugby takes a giant leap forward for the Springbok women's team next month with Tests against France and Wales and a match against a Barbarians team.

Stanley Raubenheimer's team are only ranked 13th in the world and are up against fourth-ranked France and 11th ranked Wales, but this tour is about more than results. It's about growth and development and about measuring exactly where they are in the world's pecking order.

The Springbok Women will kick off their tour against France in Vannes on 6 November, after which they will travel to the UK for the Test against Wales at Cardiff Arms Park a week later on 13 November.

The tour concludes with a historic match against the Barbarians Women as part of a unique double-header at Twickenham in London on 27 November, when the famous club will host men's and women's matches on the same day.

The last time the Springbok Women faced Wales was in 2018, on their first tour in four years, and they put in a spirited...