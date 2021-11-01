Ghana: Homowo Table Tennis Challenge Championship... Commey, Amankwah Show Class

Emmanuel Commey from the Ghana Immigration put up a superlative performance to defeat his counterpart from same outfit and former champion Derek Abrefa, 3-2 in an absorbing men's single final of the 2021 Homowo Challenge Table Tennis Championship, held in Accra on Saturday.

Ghana Army's Eva Adom Amankwah was also in splendid form when she dispatched Immigration's Cynthia Kwabi 3-0 in an equally enthralling women's single final.

For his prize, Commey received a cash of GH¢2,400, a trophy and souvenirs, while second-placed Abrefa went home with GH¢1,200 with souvenirs.

Ernest Mawutor and Bernard Joe Sam grabbed the third and fourth positions and earned GH¢1000 and GH¢800 respectively with souvenirs.

In the women's category, Ms Amankwah was presented with a cash of GH¢2,400, a trophy and souvenirs, while GH¢1,200 with souvenirs went to second-placed Cynthia Kwabi.

Matilda Fodu came third, while Bernice Borquaye from the Ghana Navy picked the fourth position as both smiled home with GH¢1,000 and GH¢800 respectively and souvenirs.

Put together by the Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA), the tournament - dubbed 'Kpalongo' spines and smashes, saw individuals and young players from the ages of 10 take part in both male and female singles.

Speaking at the event, Acting Technical Director of the Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA), Mr Charles Tachie-Menson, said that the tournament was opened to individuals who were ready to explore the game of tennis and also to unearth talents.

He stated that the event formed part of the preparations for eight players who had been selected to participate in the West African Tennis Championship to be staged in Nigeria from November 1-4.

According to him, the team picked two individuals who excelled at the tournament as well as two other established players in both the male and female categories as representatives for the championship.

President of GTTA, Mr Mawuko Afadzinu, commended the players for their professionalism, tasking them to give off their best before, during and after the tournament as a symbol of honour to the nation.

The team left the country yesterday ahead of the championship.