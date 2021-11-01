Ghana: 2 Kpetoe Factions Lay Claim Over Paramount Stool

Kpetoe — TWO factions of kingmakers at Kpetoe in the Agotime Traditional Area are both laying claim to the paramount stool.

This comes two weeks prior to the funeral of the late Nene Nuer Keteku III, Konor of Agotime.

Each faction has confined its own man to replace the late Nene Nuer Keteku III before he is sent to his village.

The double-confinement has led to a silent and growing tension in the town since Thursday.

As a result, the Agotime-Ziope District Security Council (DISEC) held an emergency meeting at Kpetoe, the district capital, on Friday to address the problem.

Following the meeting, DISCEC directed senior chiefs in the traditional area to step in and resolve the impasse as soon as possible in the interest of peace.

When contacted, Deputy Superintendent of Police in-charge of the Kpetoe Police District, DSP Benedicta Ansah confirmed the story.

However, she gave the assurance that the security agencies were in control of the situation and that there was calm in the town.

DSP Ansah said that the traditional authorities were asked by DISEC to submit a report on how they intervened in the matter, not later than tomorrow Tuesday.

The Ghanaian Times has gathered that the two personalities eyeing the stool of Konor of Agotime are Wisdom Atsu Keteku of the Sotigorme clan and Christian Kofi Aforla of the Klu Avor clan.

DSP Ansah warned the two factions not to disturb the peace and made it clear that any unruly person whose lawless behaviour dented the peace in the area would suffer swift and ruthless consequences.

Meanwhile, the funeral of the late Nene Nuer Keteku III has been slated for November 12-21, this year at Kpetoe.

The funeral will span a period of 10 days, with various customary and traditional rites by all the 37 towns and villages of Agotime in Ghana and Togo, according to the press release.

The late Konor, the release said, would be laid in state under traditional protocols for three days, starting from November 19.