Ghana: Cities Hold Hearts

Hearts of Oak failed to pluck a win in their opening tie of the Ghana Premier League against Legon Cities at the Accra Sports Stadium yesterday.

The Phobians were expected to put the smiles back on the faces of their fans after their elimination from the CAF Champions League, but a rejuvenated Legon Cities gave the hosts good a run for their money.

Hearts began the afternoon launching an early attack on their oppoents and came close to scoring, but Issaka Mohammed reacted swiftly with a clearance to deny them the opener in the seventh minute.

The Phobians were nearly punished but had Referee Julian Nunoo to thank as she 'controversially' waved play to continue after Cities Jonah Attuquaye was brought down in the penalty box.

Minutes on, Attuquaye nearly gave Cities the lead but goalie Richard Attah pulled a sumptuous save to keep the game barren after the 17 minutes.

In the 31st minute, Cities goalie Eric Ofori-Antwi tipped off Isaac Mensah's header after Daniel Barnieh sent in a teasing cross.

Ofori-Antwi was called to duty again with a magnificent save to keep the scores goalless to end the first half.

Two minutes after recess, Hearts' midfielder Emmanuel Nettey's clearance resulted in a corner which was parried away by Richard Attah.

In the space of 10 minutes, two glorious chances fell to Isaac Mensah and Kofi Kordzi but ever-present Ofori-Antwi - who was a thorn in the flesh of Hearts in the first half, went down with two breathtaking saves.

Keen on fetching the lead, Hearts introduced Frederick Ansah Botchway, Patrick Razak and Enoch Asubonteng for Salim Adams, Isaac Mensah and Daniel Barnieh to add more bite to the attack.

With five minutes left on the clock, Attah denied Asamoah Boateng with another huge save as the visitors ran away with a vital away point - the two teams squandering opportunities in the last stages of the game.