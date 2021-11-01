Ghana: Bolt Food Expansion Drive to Kumasi

Bolt Food is to expand its operations to Kumasi serve the food needs of the residence of the Ashanti Region and its environs.

Country Manager for Bolt Food, Ali Zaryab who disclosed this during a luncheon with some journalists, as part of activities to mark the recently marked World Food Day, said the expansion programme would take off in the first quarter of next year.

Ghana joined the world in October 16 to mark World Food Day, to emphasise on the importance of nutrition and the need for stakeholders to put measures in place to address hunger and promote food security.

Mr Zaryab said within the short presence of the company in the country, Bolt was currently operating in Accra and Tema.

"Our operations in Accra currently extends from Tema to Weija," he said.

Mr Zaryab said Bolt Food, was currently the leading food delivery service company with a lot of courier drivers.

"Bolt Food is in the country for a long haul and would continue to strategise to meet the food needs of clients at the comfort of their homes and offices," he said.

Bolt Food, which is part of the ride hailing company Bolt, entered Ghanaian food delivery market in 2020.

Mr Zaryab said the company was working with a lot of restaurants in Accra to serve the food needs of clients and consumers.

The country manager said the company would continue to innovate to improve the lives of its partners and provide convenience to consumers when it came to getting their food at the comfort of their homes or offices without joining queues at their favourite food joint.

"At Bolt, we are always looking for innovative ways to serve our customers better and it was out of this that the Bolt Food vertical was set up, to answer the pressing need of most of our customers who are looking to have their meals delivered to them on time and at the comfort of their homes and offices," he said.

He said the first of its kind in the country, Bolt Food was dedicated to bridging the gap between restaurants, eateries and their customers and to help food sellers improve on their customer service delivery.

Mr Zaryab said being able to deliver food to everyone almost at the same time at their own convenience went a long way to improve the efficiency and speed at which those restaurants operated.

"With Bolt Food there is no need for customers to go on google to look for restaurants. Whether it's pizza or burgers, just download the Bolt Food application and enjoy the luxury of ordering your food, tracking the process, and enjoying discounts on food deliveries," he said.

The company is part of the ride hailing application company, Bolt, established in Ghana in 2017.

Bolt is an Estonian company established in 2027 and operated in 47 countries across the world and four countries in Africa, namely Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa.