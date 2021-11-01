Egypt: Sisi - Regional Crises Can Be Settled By Achieving Stability

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi asserted on Sunday that the settlement of the region's crises could be reached by achieving stability, supporting the state's institutions, fostering the capabilities of the national armies and governments, a matter which undermines the extremist groups' activities.

President Sisi's remarks came during his meeting with Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg in Glasgow, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said.

Congratulating Schallenberg on assuming office, Sisi stressed Egypt's keenness to boost aspects of cooperation with Austria in various fields, especially the trade, economic, and tourist ones in light of the Egyptian-Austrian friendship.

Schallenberg, for his part, said his country is interested in bolstering cooperating with Egypt, describing it as a pivotal pillar for the stability and security of the Middle East and Mediterranean region.

The meeting touched on ways to promote trade and economic relations in light of Egypt's efforts to improve the business climate and encourage the private sector to lure foreign direct investments.

The two leaders discussed regional issues and crises. In this regard, the Austrian chancellor appreciated Egypt's efforts to combat illegal immigration, terrorism, and extremism and renew the religious discourse.

They tackled developments of the Palestinian cause and ways of reviving the Peace Process as well as Egypt's efforts to solidify the ceasefire in Gaza.

They also reviewed developments of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. In this regard, Sisi stressed that Egypt's historic rights to the Nile River is a to priority, saying it is an existential issue. He called on the international community to exert more efforts to reach a legally binding deal on the filling and operation of the dam.