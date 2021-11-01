Egypt: Teacher of Egyptian Slang in Germany Joins 'Speak Arabic' Initiative

1 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Emigration Minister Nabila Makram met Sunday with Mona Enayet, a pioneer in teaching Egyptian Arabic to Germans.

Having more than 20 years of experience in teaching Egyptian slang, Enayet did exert big effort to support the Egyptian identity and culture, said Makram in a statement.

This toes the line of a "Speak Arabic" presidential initiative, the minister noted.

Makram welcomed Enayet's contribution to the initiative through generalizing her experiment in promoting Egyptian arts and genuine heritage, as well as teaching children colloquial Egyptian Arabic through songs.

Enayet's experiment is a proof that Egyptian women could overcome difficulties and achieve success, said a proud Makram.

Enayet was named Egypt's cultural attaché in Germany in 2008.

She had participated in more than 20 exhibitions in Germany, where she shed light on Egyptian culture through songs, musical compositions, literature, paintings and translated works.

Enayet always stressed support for tolerance and acceptance of the Other, and denounced terrorism and racism.

She told Makram that she is keen on introducing Egyptian culture to the world.

Enayet joined the "Speak Arabic" initiative and offered a number of her paintings and books to Makram.

The minister, for her part, offered Enayet the shield of the initiative.

