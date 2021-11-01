Egypt, U.S. Naval Forces Conduct Joint Naval Drills in Red Sea

The Egyptian and US naval forces have conducted joint naval drills in the joint drill in the Southern Fleet in the Red Sea with the participation of the Egyptian frigate "Alexandria" and the American cruiser (USS Portland).

The drills come within the framework of the Egyptian Armed Forces' efforts to enhance of military relations and exchange of expertise with different countries.

The drill activities included holding a number of naval combat activities which focused on enhancing measures for the naval security at the Red sea in the presence of specialists from both sides, followed by the implementation of a set of combat operations of a professional nature, especially in the field of enhancing maritime security measures, with the aim of securing sea transportation lines and global trade and combating any threats.

The trainings showed the professionality of crews in implementing the combat skills with high accuracy with a special emphasis on joint coordination among various elements.

Egyptian-American relations have recently witnessed a remarkable development, as the recent joint exercises between the two countries reflect the convergence of visions and goals to maintain maritime security and stability in the region as well as guaranteeing the regularity of global economic movement.