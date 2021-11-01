Egypt: IDSC - Food Industries Contribute to 28 Percent of Production

1 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Food industries are among the most important productive sectors that helped push up Egypt's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 17.5 billion dollars (5.8%) in 2019, a report by the Cabinet's Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) stated Monday.

Indeed, foods top branches of the industry sector with contributions that amount to about 28% of production, the IDSC report noted.

This branch alone secures about 27% of jobs at the industrial sector, with contribution from the private sector to 83% of production, it said.

The report added that food industries could achieve an average of 3.6% annual growth rate during the period between 2015 and 2019.

Food exports amounted to some 3.4 billion dollars in 2019, which constituted 13.4% of the total Egyptian exports back then, it said.

The global demand for foodstuffs is steadily increasing due to population growth, urbanization, income growth and advanced technologies, not to mention commercial policies that include a decline in customs tariff on imports, according to the IDSC report.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X