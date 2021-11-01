Egypt: Unique Projects Implemented in NAC to Achieve Quantum Urbanization Leap

Housing Minister Assem el Gazzar said the Ministry of Housing's unique projects in the New Administrative Capital (NAC), are implemented in Egypt for the first time to achieve a quantum leap in urbanization and provide good life for the Egyptian citizen.

This came during Gazzar's visit to the projects implemented in NAC, according to a statement of the ministry of Monday.

The projects implemented include the central business area project which includes 20 towers and the project of Cairo Capital Central Park (Capital Park), he said.

Gazzar gave directives to all the construction companies to work in shifts around the clock to meet the target dates, adding that the companies that do not work according to the schedule should be replaced.