Egypt: State Attaches Special Importance to Enhancing Role of WTO

Minister of Trade and Industry Neveen Gamea asserted that the Egyptian state attached special importance to enhancing the role of the World Trade Organization (WTO) which is a cornerstone of the multilateral world trade movement.

She expressed Cairo's backing for Arab efforts to reach tangible results for the sustainable development at the 12th ministerial conference of WTO (MC12), due to convene on November 30 till December 3 in Geneva.

The minister's remarks were made during her participation via videoconference in the Arab trade ministers conference hosted by Saudi Arabia as part of preparations for MC12.

The Arab trade ministers meeting was chaired by Saudi Minister of Trade Majed bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi with the participation of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary General Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf and a galaxy of Arab ministers and officials.

Gamea underlined Egypt's understanding for the need to start talks on WTO's overall reform in a transparent way in order to enhance development efforts and joint action after the MC12.

She also reiterated the importance that the statement to be issued by MC12 should include Egypt's adherence to its stance of the Palestinian right to obtain the observer's status at the WTO along with its backing for the Arab League demand to get the observer's status in the WTO ministerial and public conferences and other affiliate bodies.

The minister also praised Saudi Arabia's efforts to convene the Arab ministerial conference and its influential role in guaranteeing the efficiency of the multilateral world trade system.