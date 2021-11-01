Egypt: State Attaches Special Importance to Enhancing Role of WTO

1 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Trade and Industry Neveen Gamea asserted that the Egyptian state attached special importance to enhancing the role of the World Trade Organization (WTO) which is a cornerstone of the multilateral world trade movement.

She expressed Cairo's backing for Arab efforts to reach tangible results for the sustainable development at the 12th ministerial conference of WTO (MC12), due to convene on November 30 till December 3 in Geneva.

The minister's remarks were made during her participation via videoconference in the Arab trade ministers conference hosted by Saudi Arabia as part of preparations for MC12.

The Arab trade ministers meeting was chaired by Saudi Minister of Trade Majed bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi with the participation of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary General Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf and a galaxy of Arab ministers and officials.

Gamea underlined Egypt's understanding for the need to start talks on WTO's overall reform in a transparent way in order to enhance development efforts and joint action after the MC12.

She also reiterated the importance that the statement to be issued by MC12 should include Egypt's adherence to its stance of the Palestinian right to obtain the observer's status at the WTO along with its backing for the Arab League demand to get the observer's status in the WTO ministerial and public conferences and other affiliate bodies.

The minister also praised Saudi Arabia's efforts to convene the Arab ministerial conference and its influential role in guaranteeing the efficiency of the multilateral world trade system.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X