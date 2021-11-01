Egypt: Sisi Speech At Cop26 to Highlight Egypt Stance Regarding Climate Change

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi will be taking part in a World Leaders Summit, which is part of the high-level segment during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) that opened in Glasgow on Sunday, said presidential spokesman Bassam Rady Monday.

Sisi will deliver a speech to highlight Egypt's stance regarding climate change, Rady said, noting that the president is representing the African continent in the gathering.

He made it clear that the file of climate change focuses on two aspects: the responsibility of industrial countries blamed for the greenhouse gas emissions that led to the rise in the temperature of Earth; and the suffering of developing nations from the repercussions.

Sisi is also scheduled to hold bilateral talks with world leaders, including with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Rady said.

It will be a strategic one-on-one meeting that will tackle relations between Egypt and Britain at the levels of security, information, defense, politics, trade and economy, the spokesman added.

The presidential spokesman said president Sisi's talks with the Austrian chancellor also tackled the tourism file including key Egyptian tourist destinations such as Sharm El Sheikh and Hurghada which are favorites for Austrian tourists, as well as means to promote tourist relations between the two countries.

Rady affirmed that the Austrian chancellor was keen on listening to President's Sis's viewpoints towards the developments and crises in the region and means to reach peaceful solutions to them.

He added that the president stressed the importance of restoring stability to the countries which suffer from insecurity either Libya, Syria, Yemen or Iraq, a matter that curbs the level of terrorism caused by extremist organizations.

According to the spokesman, the Austrian chancellor expressed his country's support for Egypt's efforts, pointing out that Austria is a key backer for Egypt inside the European Union.

The presidential spokesman asserted that the role played by Egypt in the Middle East and North Africa is important, effective and balanced.

He added that President Sisi will hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of some countries, international figures and businessmen as well as representatives of major world companies.

According to Rady, the Glasgow summit is considered a chance for exchanging viewpoints on all international issues of mutual concern.