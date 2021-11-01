Ghana: Jospong Group Tops Ghana Business Awards

1 November 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Jospong Group of Companies (JGC), on Friday reinforced its dominance in the Ghanaian business sector by bagging 4 out of 13 categories it was nominated for at the 4th edition of the Ghana Business Awards (GBA) held in Accra.

It emerged tops as the Group of Companies of the Year, its Executive Chairman, Dr Joseph SiawAgyepong, received the Entrepreneur of the Year award with two subsidiaries--Sewerage Systems Ghana Limited (SSGL) and Dredge Masters Limited (DML)-- grabbing the Sanitation Company of the Year and Community Impact of the Year awards respectively.

In all, 70 individuals and institutions, both public and private were recognised for their excellent performances and impacts on the social and economic development of Ghana.

Some of the JGC nominated included JSA Logistics, Appointed Time Printing, Accra Compost and Recycling Plant, Kumasi Compost and Recycling, Integrated Compost and Recycling Plant, Zoomlion Ghana Limited and other individuals among others.

Ghana Business Awards is a prestigious programme that recognises and rewards excellence across all sectors in Ghana.

The awards provides a platform to recognise individuals and companies that play a significant role in the growth and development of their business sector while recognising the key functions within the sector that promote growth and sustainability.

Jospong Group's core business is to identify gaps, churn out innovative businesses and build capacities to provide value, and nurture them to become market leaders; fit to play on both the local and international markets.

