Ghana: Customs Officers Tasked to Meet Revenue Target

Kpetoe — The Commissioner of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Colonel Kwadwo Damoah, has charged customs officers to work ceaselessly at their various duty posts to meet or exceed their target without compromise.

Colonel Damoah made the call during a review of a parade of 287 senior and junior cadets at the Customs Academy at the Kpetoe in the Agotime-Ziope District of the Volta Region on Friday.

He, therefore, charged customs officers to fasten their belts and work ceaselessly at their various duty posts to raise or exceed the amount without compromise.

The five contingents took part in a thrilling drill display, march past in slow and quick time, and advance in review order, to the admiration of the gathering.

The Commissioner of Customs entreated the new customs officers to readily accept postings to any part of country and demonstrate their patriotism with zeal and enthusiasm and work to uphold and defend the interest of the nation at all times as expected of them.

"As you go to your various revenue collections and stations, I charge you to display ethical behaviour, good and exemplary conduct, and remember that the behaviour you exhibit in your interaction with our stakeholders will project GRA positively or negatively," Colonel Damoah cautioned.

He reminded the passing-out platoon that the GRA was going through a transformation agenda which involved the digitising of its processes to enhance revenue mobilisation with improved technology and customer-oriented friendly service to all stakeholders.

For that matter, Colonel Damoah entreated them to build their competence in those required skills to perform those functions with precision and excellence.

The Sword-of-Honour for the overall best trainee in the senior division went to Snr Cadet Ernest Frimpong Opoku while Junior Cadet Michael Eshun emerged the overall best in the junior division.

Snr Cadet Nana Sakyiwa Sarkodie who was the parade commander emerged the best female trainee and best in drill as well.

Jnr Cadet Dorothy Afi Mawusi was honoured as the best female trainee.