Ghana: CAF/GFA Licence B Trainees Course

The second batch of trainees for the CAF/GFA licence B coaching refresher course are to report at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram today.

The course will run from today to Friday, November 5, 2021.

Participants are requested to come along with their Laptops. Reporting time is 4pm on Monday.

Meanwhile, The Ghana Football Association (GFA) License D Coaching Course for the Eastern Region is set to commence on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

All applicants who applied through the Eastern Regional Football Association (ERFA), are to note that the course will be in batches with the first batch of trainees expected to report at the Bunso Cocoa College - Akim Bunso tomorrow.

The Eastern Region course will run from Tuesday, November 2 to Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

Participants will also be taking through series of practical sessions. The sessions will be led by astute GFA Coaching Instructors and Coach Educators including the Technical Director, Bernhard Lippert and Director of Coaching Education, Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah.