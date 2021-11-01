Ghana: CAF/GFA Licence B Trainees Course

1 November 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The second batch of trainees for the CAF/GFA licence B coaching refresher course are to report at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram today.

The course will run from today to Friday, November 5, 2021.

Participants are requested to come along with their Laptops. Reporting time is 4pm on Monday.

Meanwhile, The Ghana Football Association (GFA) License D Coaching Course for the Eastern Region is set to commence on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

All applicants who applied through the Eastern Regional Football Association (ERFA), are to note that the course will be in batches with the first batch of trainees expected to report at the Bunso Cocoa College - Akim Bunso tomorrow.

The Eastern Region course will run from Tuesday, November 2 to Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

Participants will also be taking through series of practical sessions. The sessions will be led by astute GFA Coaching Instructors and Coach Educators including the Technical Director, Bernhard Lippert and Director of Coaching Education, Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X