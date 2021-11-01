Ghana: I'll Support Fight Against Illegal Sale of Kpone-Katamanso Lands - MP

The Member of Parliament for Kpone-Katamanso constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Mr Joseph Tetteh, has assured the indigenes that his outfit would do it best to curtail the illegal sale of lands earmarked for community development.

According to him plans have been put in place to talkto revenant stakeholders, including, the law enforcement agencies, the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly to deal with people who have adopted illegal mechanisms to sell lands in the community.

"I will not sit down and watch with my hands folded while some selfish people of Appolonia town go around to sell lands earmarked for schools, hospitals and other projects," he said.

The MP made the statement during a call on him by the Board Chairman of Appolonia City, Mr Daniel Tetteh for his outfit to intervene in the illegal sale of lands in Appoloniatown.

Over the past few years, he said Appolonia town has faced issue of land encroachments and sale of reserved lands meant for the construction and expansion of schools and hospitals.

He said the perpetrators were syndicates who resorted to the use of forgery of documents to convince interested buyers.

Last week at the 75th anniversary launch of Appolonia Methodist School, the Board Chairman of Appolonia City who is also the Executive Chairman of Ronidany Company Limited, Mr Daniel Akwetey Tettey appealed to the office of the MP, the Municipal Assembly and the leadership of the GaAdangbeto tackle the issue of illegal sale of lands.

He said it was sad to witness an increase in illegal sale of community land to private developers at Appolonia Town.

He said his office had been looking for ways to address the developmental challenges within Appoloniatown and the entire Kpone- Katamanso.

Mr Tetteh mentioned road networks, expansion of the Appolonia School, new police post and hospitals as some of the major areas his outfit was working on.

According to him, he had toured every part of the constituency and documented the developmental challenges confronting the Kpone- Katamanso, adding that effort were being made to address those issues.

Mr Tetteh said the challenges confronting Kpone- Katamanso, especially Appoloniatown could not be solved if the people did not work as a team.

"We will need unity and selflessness among inhabitants of Kpone- Kantamanso to address the problem that confront the people," he said.

Mr Tettey said he was excited and thankful of the management of Appolonia City for putting up one of the best residential hubs in the West Africa.

He described Appolonia City as a model project that has enhanced and opened up the entire Appolonia Town and brought great image to the entire Ghana in the eyes of the International community.

Mr Tetteh said he would wish that more of such project could be done in Appolonia Town and the entire Kpone- Katamanso since it would continue to open the place to huge business opportunities.

"This is why we cannot allow miscreants to use their own selfish interests to halt the growth of Kpone- Kantamanso and its surrounding communities," he said.

He also urged companies who have benefited from Appolonia town, especially Kpone where many companies are located to help contribute their quota to development in Kpone-Katamanso constituency.