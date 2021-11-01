South Africa: 'We Are Being Misled' - Mthatha Residents Burn Party T-Shirts and Posters On Eve of Poll

1 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Hoseya Jubase

Angry residents of the Soweto informal settlement in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape burnt political party T-shirts and posters, a few hours before the local government elections.

The residents said they are fed up with empty promises by the government and small political parties.

They were evicted from Tipini (dumping site) next to Waterfall Park in 2012. Their shacks were demolished, allegedly by King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality, and they were promised RDP houses - but they are still living in decaying temporary structures in the informal settlement.

The angry residents, who recently took the municipality to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), protested on Sunday afternoon, burning political party T-shirts and posters and accusing the Eastern Cape government and political parties of making empty promises.

A 90-year-old woman, Noki Ngquka, who lives in the Soweto informal settlement, said she feels there are "cursed" people in South Africa.

"We are burning these political parties' T-shirts because we are being misled by politicians," she said.

"They are not building us RDP houses and we are tired, and I am doubting if I will vote or not.

"I can't even see with my eyes because I am old now, but I...

