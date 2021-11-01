South Africa: Sweet Secrets - Civil Society Questions Govt's 'Back-Door Agreement' With Industry to Stall Sugar Tax Hikes

analysis

Civil society coalition, the Healthy Living Alliance, says it will demand answers from the departments of Trade, Industry and Competition, and Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development about whether a plan to save the country's sugarcane industry includes a hidden ban on increasing the tax on sugary drinks.

This month, Maverick Citizen revealed that a plan drafted by the sugar industry and the government to revive the ailing sugarcane sector might have been accompanied by an agreement to propose a three-year moratorium on increases to the health promotion levy.

The levy, which only applies to select drinks, reduced the actual average volume of sugary beverages South Africans bought by about 5% in its first year alone, according to an April study published in The Lancet medical journal. When scientists modelled how much sugar South Africans would be drinking if the health promotion levy never happened at all, they found the tax slashed empty calorie consumption from sugary drinks by about a quarter.

Numerous research reviews have linked the consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages to an increased risk of weight gain and diabetes, which is the second leading cause of natural death in South Africa.

Diabetes is also a leading risk factor...