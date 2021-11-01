Liberia: PUL to Conduct Special Blyden Forum On National Census

1 November 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Press Union of Liberia (PUL) will on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, conduct a Special Edition of the venerated Edward Wilmot Blyden Intellectual Discourse under the topic: "Meeting Liberia's National Census Timeline: The Challenges, Prospects, & Wayforward".

The forum which endeavors to honor the memories of the Revered Edward Wilmot Blyden, who stood for societal betterment and social justice, is being organized under the auspices of the Intellectual Discourse Committee of the Press Union of Liberia.

The discourse seeks to set an agenda that will effectively redirect national perspectives of the ongoing engagements of state actors in ensuring that the current timeline set for the conduct of the Population and Housing Census, is a reality.

The Discourse is expected to be held at the famous Accountability Lab (iCampus) located on Carey Street in central Monrovia at the hour of 1 PM.

The Forum will entertain conversations on available updates, methodology, technology, and other modules expected to be applied in accomplishing the 2022 Census.

The Director-General of Liberia Institute of Statistics And GEO Information Services, Francis F. Wreh will serve as the lone panelist at Tuesday's discourse. The LISGIS Boss will also throw light on the current preparedness of LISGIS, its challenges, and prospects ahead of the 2022 Population and Housing Census.

The PUL is aware of the increasing wave of concerns about Liberia's Population and Housing Census ahead of the 2023 General and Presidential Elections, and how the citizenry is anxious to get 'empirical updates' on current and ongoing procedures intended to remediate the situation, and therefore, extracting the professional perspectives of those who are clothed with national responsibility to accomplish such task, is paramount in addressing the public concerns.

Meanwhile, the Press Union of Liberia seizes the occasion to invite all media practitioners, civil society leaders, youth and student advocates, and politicians to the fascinating intellectual discourse series.

