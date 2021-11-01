Sudan: Protests Continue As UN Confirms PM Hamdok Is 'Well'

31 October 2021
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

Anti-coup demonstrators have taken to the streets once more, one day after at least three people died during civil unrest. The United Nations is seeking a way out of the crisis.

Protests in Sudan continued on Sunday as defiance against the military coup entered its seventh day.

Protesters manned barricades in Khartoum a day after a deadly crackdown on mass rallies.

On Saturday, tens of thousands of people vented their frustrations across the country, marching against the army's power grab, with at least three people dying, despite the police denying they had used live bullets to quell the unrest.

General Abdel-Fattah Burhan dissolved the Sudanese government on October 25 and declared a state of emergency. Burhan also detained Sudan's prime minister as well as a number of other members of the country's civilian leadership.

UN seeks a way out of the crisis

Earlier on Sunday, a senior UN official discussed mediation options and possible next steps for the African country with its ousted leader, Abdalla Hamdok.

Volker Perthes, UN Special Representative to Sudan, said he had met with detained Prime Minister Hamdok, who is being kept under armed guard by the military junta.

"He (Hamdok) remains well but under house arrest," Perthes said. "We discussed options for mediation and the way forward for Sudan. I will continue these efforts with other Sudanese stakeholders."

Global outcry

The coup has been met with international disapproval, with the World Bank and the United States halting aid for a country already in disarray due to an economic crisis.

US President Joe Biden has described the coup as a "grave setback," while the African Union has suspended Sudan's membership for the "unconstitutional" takeover.

jsi/wd (AFP, AP, Reuters)

