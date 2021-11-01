Somalia: Deputy PM Guleid Elected MP for Somaliland

1 November 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Elections for Somalia's Lower House of Parliament commenced Monday morning with the election of Deputy Prime Minister Mahdi Guleid is the first MP in Lower House elections.

MP-elect Guleid got 97 votes while his only challenger Mushtaq Ibrahim garnered three votes.

Also elected to the Lower House chamber of Somalia's Federal Parliament is Bihi Iman.

Security was tight in the capital Mogadishu traffic coming into the area of the Gen. Kahiye Police Academy in Hamar Jajab district.

The elected legislators were selected by 101 delegates who recently completed a training course in Mogadishu on Sunday.

Nothern region becomes the first to conduct Lower House elections which were set to kick off on August according to the elections schedule issued by the Federal Indirect Elections Team (FIET).

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X