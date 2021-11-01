South Africa: Newzroom Afrika Reporter Released After 'Confrontation' With Police

1 November 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Newzroom Afrika journalist, Ziniko Mhlaba, has been released after being detained while covering the Local Government Elections in Orlando, Soweto, on Monday.

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), the incident has since been escalated to the Provincial Commissioner of Gauteng who ordered both the release of the journalist and an investigation into the matter.

"Police were forced to remove a television journalist and a cameraman from a polling station in Orlando East, Soweto, after they allegedly interfered with the work of the presiding officer at that station," SAPS explained.

The police have since described the matter as an "unfortunate" situation that resulted in a "confrontation" between police and the journalist.

"Our reporter @zinikozini has been released after being unlawfully detained at a voting station this morning. As a business, we are taking this matter with the seriousness it deserves," Newzroom Afrika Director, Thabile Ngwato, tweeted.

Amnesty International has since spoken out against the "harassment" of Mhlaba.

"We are concerned by the reported arrest of a Newzroom Afrika journalist at a voting station. Journalists must be allowed to report on the elections without intimidation or harassment."

The global movement has since called on the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to investigate the incident.

"It was reported that citizens filming the incident were allegedly manhandled by the SAPS. This heavy handling and obstruction of journalists is a violation of their rights and it must cease immediately." SAnews.gov.za

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X