South Africa: First Time Voters Excited to Make Their Mark

First time voters have expressed excitement and high hopes for the future after making their mark in the 2021 Local Government Elections.

A better South Africa and the preserving of democracy is what first time voters hope will be the outcome of the municipal elections.

Zāhid Jadwat, an 18-year-old first time voter from Johannesburg, told SAnews that he was extremely excited when he woke up this morning, ready to cast his vote at Laerskool Jim Fouche in Ward 58.

While queuing at the polling station, he realised once again the importance of participating in free and fair elections and likewise the importance of maintaining a democracy.

"As I made my mark, knowing full well its importance as a civic duty, I reflected on the struggles of our anti-apartheid heroes who fought for this very privilege which many take for granted today," Jadwat said.

Jadwat said he hopes a South Africa that embodies the hopes, aspirations and diversity of its people can be achieved.

"I hope that my vote will help us strengthen our democracy, until it reaches a point where it becomes indomitable. I also hope that it will inspire other young South Africans to become active in building the South Africa we all wish to see," he said.

Speaking about the importance of voting, the youth said he understands that voting is a vital element of democracy and it is a privilege many people in other parts of the world lack while some South Africans take it for granted.

Jadwat appealed to all first time voters and young people across the country to realise the importance of voting and not reject their democratic right to vote.

"Many young people have told me that it is 'a waste of time' or 'a fallacy', but nothing can be further from reality. I urge you not to reject your right to vote because Nelson Mandela and his companions did not make such huge sacrifices only to have you - the future leaders of our country - be apathetic on this important day. More than just our democratic right, it is our duty. It is our duty to ensure that our democracy is upheld now and forever," he said.

Another excited first time voter, Kabelo Legane from Soshanguve in Pretoria, said it felt great to be voting for the first time and he hopes his vote will bring changes to his area.

"The main thing I want to see change is the crime around our area.It is an issue in our communities, I am hoping that the party I am voting for will treat this as a priority. We want to see police patrol the streets in order to reduce crime," the 22-year-old said.

Legane decided a long time ago that he was going to exercise his right to vote this time around.

"I realised that by not voting I am doing myself an injustice, if I want to see changes I have to stand up and vote for the change and a better South Africa I envisage," he said.