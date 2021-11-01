Tunisia: Hotels in Tozeur Record Occupancy Rate of 50 Percent

Tunis/Tunisia — The hotel units in the governorate of Tozeur have recorded an occupancy rate of 50% while respecting the anti-COVID health protocol, indicated on Monday head of the Local Tourism Authority Yasser Souf.

This impetus is due to the school holidays and the organisation of several cultural events in the region, the official added, affirming that it will continue until March 2022.

Among the cultural and sports events which have boosted tourism in the governorate of Tozeur, the 1st Skydiving Festival which will continue until November 27, Souf underlined.

Besides, the governorate will soon host the 205 Africa Raid and the Sufi festival "Rouhaniyet Nefta."