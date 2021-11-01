Gambia: NAMS Approve D23.6b Budget for 2022

1 November 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Ismail Yusuph

The National Assembly (NAMs) of The Gambia on Friday approved the D23,692,226,645 (Twenty-Three Billion, Six Hundred and Ninety-Two Million, Two Hundred and Twenty -Six Thousand, Six Hundred and Forty - Five Dalasis) for the 2022 Budget expenditure.

Mambury Njie, the minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, said this may be released from the Consolidated Fund during the period 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2022. "Both dates are inclusive: sums not exceeding D23,692,226,645 ( Twenty - Three Billion, Six Hundred and Ninety-Two Million, Two Hundred and Twenty-Six Thousand, Six Hundred and Forty-five Dalasis) for the purpose specified in the schedule to this Act."

According to him, the Act may be cited as the Appropriation Act, 2022 and comes into force on 1 January 2022.

The amount allocated for the institutions are as follows: Office of President: D677,649,925, National Assembly: D376,581,024, Judiciary:D245,238,000, Independent Electoral Commission: D 118,666,170, Public Service Commission: D12,358,390, National Audit Office: D193,716,928, Ministry of Defence: D 776,604,480, Ministry of Interior: D1,180,324,228, Ministry of Tourism and Culture: D44,562,925, Ministry of Foreign Affairs: D1,009,435,520, Ministry of Justice: D 113,457,763, Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs: D1,367,081,659, Pensions and Gratuities: D425,093,000, Office of the Ombudsman: D34,401,519, Centralised Services: D2,090,323,000, Ministry of Lands and Regional Government: D281,320,833, Ministry of Agriculture: D392,793,107, Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure: D2,196,007,806, Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional, Integration and Employment: D134,770,267, Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education: D3,033,468,578, Ministry of Health: D2,258,719,482, Ministry of Youth and Sports: D123,472,170, Ministry of Environment: D243,033,009, Ministry of Information: D70,792,968, Ministry of Fisheries: D55,385,870, Ministry of High Education: D287,684,247, Ministry of Petroleum: D66,521,100, Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Welfare:D86,018,726, National Human Rights Commission: D54,678,820 and National Debt Service: D5,742,065,131.

