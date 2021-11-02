South Africa: Ramaphosa Negotiates Trashed Streets to Vote While Soweto Residents Demand Electricity

analysis

Voting got off to a slow start in some parts of Soweto, where President Cyril Ramaphosa cast his vote on Monday. The area has recently been rocked by service delivery protests over the haphazard supply of electricity.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his wife Dr Tshepo Motsepe voted at the Hitekani Primary School in Chiawelo, Soweto, on Monday, after protests over a lack of power in the area. Like everyone else, Ramaphosa's convoy had to navigate the rocks, rubbish and rubble strewn across the road.

There was a mixed reaction to the arrival of the president. EFF and ActionsSA supporters chanted, "We want electricity, we want water." Others tried to ask what had happened to the R500-billion Covid-19 relief fund, claiming it had been stolen.

Ramaphosa was accompanied by Gauteng premier David Makhura, Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane and other ANC officials. After casting his vote, Ramaphosa briefly spoke to the media, saying he was happy that people had come out in their numbers.

Many of those who were at the voting station in Chiawelo, however, appeared to be there to see the president rather than vote. Many did not even bother going inside the polling station. After Ramaphosa left, they returned...