South Africa: Rivals ANC and IFP Lay Complaints With IEC Amid Claims of Ballot Box Stuffing and an Attack On Councillor Candidate

analysis

Despite allegations of fraud, vandalism, physical altercations, and community protests and traditional leadership disputes disrupting voting stations across KwaZulu-Natal, some political parties say election day is going 'very well'.

But with polls predicting a possible tight race for the eThekwini Metro, it was not unsurprising that both the ANC - facing the possibility of losing the metro - and the resurgent IFP - desperate to reclaim the metro - laid complaints with the IEC of ballot-box stuffing.

Before 8am on Monday, a senior IFP councillor at the eThekwini Municipality had already made allegations of impropriety at voting stations as citizens started to queue in the hot morning sun to cast their votes in the country's local government elections.

IFP eThekwini caucus leader Mdu Nkosi told Daily Maverick that at Waterloo (Ward 106) in northern eThekwini a party observer had found two ballot boxes already "stuffed with votes" before 6am. Voting stations opened at 7am.

The IFP observer in question, Ayanda Qwabe, told Daily Maverick that the presiding officer at the voting station investigated the incident and said there was "actually only one box already full".

"We (IFP), DA and EFF closed the voting station, contacted the police and waited until...