South Africa: Disinformation in a Time of Covid-19 - Local Government Elections 2021

analysis

Last week we focused on the significance and importance of the partnership with the social media platforms. This week, as we vote in the local government elections, we look at the trends over the past two weeks. Real411 has been receiving complaints since March 2020. As we near 2,000 complaints, we look at what kinds of issues have been reported in this shortened election period, and pull out some examples. Week 36: Weekly trends for Real411 for October

As expected the number of complaints have continued to climb since the start of October. Real411 averaged about 2.6 complaints a day in the first two weeks of October and 3.7 complaints each day for the past two weeks.

Unsurprisingly we have also seen a significant spike in elections-related complaints, but interestingly, complaints relating to Covid-19 - usually the vaccine - continue to come in daily. We had thought that with the elections, mis- and disinformation would focus on the elections process, the politics and some of the key election figures and that this content would drown out the Covid-19 mis- and disinformation. That it hasn't speaks to the vested interests of some of those pushing and creating mis- and disinformation...