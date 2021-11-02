South Africa: Amid the Urban Decay, Inner-City Voters Make Their Mark With Little Hope of Change

1 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ufrieda Ho

Joburg's inner-city voters haven't stopped asking for the same things from politicians. They were back in the queues again this election day, but making crosses more by rote than with hope.

Even the business of dying can hit dead ends. Carpenter Nthethelelo Mjiyakho, who specialises in making coffins, says politicians' hollow promises to small inner-city businesses mean his slim profits keep shrinking.

The 27-year-old gives an ironic chuckle at the mention that he is one of Nelson Mandela's "born-frees".

"I voted today just because sometimes they say if you don't vote then you won't get this or that. There are two parties here at Kwa Mai Mai and they're pushing," he says, of the politicking at the voting station at the traditional healers' market in Joburg's inner city. The market is where his small workshop and business are based and where he lives.

Mjiyakho and his 30-year-old brother Nkululeko took over the business when their father died six years ago. He says it's been hard to stay afloat.

"The problem here is that this market was for business, but people are also living here now. There are many children running around and if they damage my things I can't shout...

