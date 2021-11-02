Zimbabwe: Ex Q Drops Verified Milestone Album

1 November 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

URBAN grooves artist, Ex Q born Enock Munhenga has today, Monday released an album, Verified Milestone.

The album is his latest studio album since he dropped Lost Tapes in 2020.

Ex Q emerged on the entertainment scene at the turn of the century churning bangers like 'Musalala' and has successfully maintained the pace with hit songs like Bhachura and Tsvigiri.

The new album features 12 tracks including six collaborations with local music luminaries; Enzo Ishall, Tamy Moyo, Ammara Brown, Gemma, Nutty O and South Africa based Buffalo Souljah.

Verified Milestone starts with an intro Takwegura whose backing vocals were done by talented vocalist and dancer, Stimela and bass guitar composition by Victor Stot.

Twelve songs on the album in chronological order are Nezvangu, Try, Hwamanda, Munhu Ungamudii, Paya Paya, Lights Off, Deeper, Do Do For You, Die 4 U, Killi Killi, Secure The Bag and Irie.

Try featuring Ammara Brown was released three days ago as an album teaser and is currently topping the YouTube trending list.

The 12 track album also comes with bonus tracks Zuva Rese and Wakatemba pre-released in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

Elevel tracks on Verified Milestone were produced by Dj Tamuka and Die 4 U by Nasper.

