South Africa: KZN Hotspot - Calm Start to Voting At Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi

1 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Chris Makhaye and Nce Mkhize

When Police Minister Bheki Cele arrived at around 11am he was told that everything was 'fine' -- except, of course, for the technical glitch that delayed voting.

The notorious Glebelands Hostel, in Umlazi, south of Durban, was relatively calm when the voting station opened at 7am on election day.

But there was a heavy police presence accompanied by two South African National Defence Force (SANDF) vehicles carrying dozens of soldiers who were deployed to ensure that nothing untoward happened.

Except, of course, for the technical glitch that delayed voting. According to Aphiwe Sihlahla, a presiding officer at the Glebelands Hall voting station, the voter management device (VMD) did not pick up some voters who had registered at the voting station.

The Electoral Commission was testing the new VMD system on a large scale for the first time during these elections.

"After that was sorted out, everything has been smooth. That is what we told the police minister and he expressed happiness at the manner in which we have handled these elections," Sihlahla said.

Glebelands is one of KZN's political hotspots where there have been...

