South Africa: PAC Lays Complaint After More Than 200 IDs Allegedly Seen On ANC Table

1 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tembile Sgqolana

Police and IEC members were kept busy in the Eastern Cape during the local government elections on Monday afternoon.

The local government elections in the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape started well, with people coming in numbers to vote. However, late on Monday, PAC members opened a case against the ANC with the Mlungisi police after a PAC member allegedly saw more than 200 ID documents/cards on an ANC table outside the voting station in Nomzamo, Komani.

After reporting this to the presiding officer, a meeting was set up between the police, ANC, EFF, PAC and independent mayoral candidate Ken Clark.

At the meeting, the witness was told to open a case with the police as the incident happened outside the voting station. Clark said that after the witness saw the IDs she reported the matter to her councillor candidate and the IEC.

"Police were called and when they arrived the ANC members had already taken the IDs," he said.

PAC member Richard Thandazo said the IDs were being distributed to people at the table when one PAC member saw them.

"People would come without IDs and they would collect them at the ANC table. We don't...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X