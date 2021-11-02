South Africa: PAC Lays Complaint After More Than 200 IDs Allegedly Seen On ANC Table

analysis

Police and IEC members were kept busy in the Eastern Cape during the local government elections on Monday afternoon.

The local government elections in the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape started well, with people coming in numbers to vote. However, late on Monday, PAC members opened a case against the ANC with the Mlungisi police after a PAC member allegedly saw more than 200 ID documents/cards on an ANC table outside the voting station in Nomzamo, Komani.

After reporting this to the presiding officer, a meeting was set up between the police, ANC, EFF, PAC and independent mayoral candidate Ken Clark.

At the meeting, the witness was told to open a case with the police as the incident happened outside the voting station. Clark said that after the witness saw the IDs she reported the matter to her councillor candidate and the IEC.

"Police were called and when they arrived the ANC members had already taken the IDs," he said.

PAC member Richard Thandazo said the IDs were being distributed to people at the table when one PAC member saw them.

"People would come without IDs and they would collect them at the ANC table. We don't...